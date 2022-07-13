Ugandan youth living among communities in Kisoro district currently hosting Congolese Asylum Seekers have allegedly been approached by military elements from across the border in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to join the war as hired guns, Security reports indicate.

Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajji Shafiq Sekandi says, intelligence reports from within the host communities of Bunagana town council, Rukondo town council, Muramba, Nyarubuye and Busanza Sub Counties, show that some unknown individuals have begun approaching the youth in the area, hoping to recruit them to join the decade long war that currently seems to have no end in sight.

M23 rebel movement has of lately threatened the security of eastern DRC more than before.

It’s alleged that many youth,who are largely unemployed are considering the move into Eastern DRC, as soldiers of fortune, after being persuaded that some form of glory in the battle field coupled with material riches from the mineral rich nation awaits them.

“If any Ugandan decided to join the war in DR. Congo and is captured by opposing forces, they will be handled as individuals and not as people sent to represent Uganda in the war, therefore stand warned,” Sekandi emphasized.

Bunagana town council Mayor Ismail Ndambajje says tough times lie ahead due to the uncertainty of some Congolese living among locals in Kisoro.

According to Ismail, the youth and the entire population need to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Police.

The Kisoro district Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Sarah Nyirabashitsi said that she has also been tipped by some concerned citizens that some parents are strongly considering letting their children go fight in a foreign Country at the chance of getting money to support their families from biting poverty.

The M23 rebel group that has control of significant territory in Eastern DRC is favored among many Ugandan youth as some having described them as liberators and friends of the people.

The M23 Occupation of Bunagana, DRC has left the Ugandan side unable to conduct meaningful business which has forced many families into poverty.

Hon. Sarah Nyirabashitsi says Government through its various programs including Youth Livelihood fund, Emyooga and Parish Development Model will ensure that youth in host communities benefit and are able to come out of poverty.