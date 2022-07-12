The NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong and the Secretariat Director responsible for Foreign Affairs Maj. (Rtd) Awich Pollar have this Tuesday afternoon left for Germany on official party duties.

The Secretary General is delegated by the National Chairman and Head of State H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to represent him there. While in Germany, Todwong will address a three-day conference attended by the NRM Party members in the diaspora.The meeting is scheduled for this Fiday to Sunday.

Speaking shortly before take-off at Entebbe International airport, Awich Pollar said the conference to be held in Munich City will also attract participants from United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, Dubai, Norway and South Africa among others.

In 2021, the National Chairman provided for the Directorate in charge of Foreign affairs which has since created a closer working relationship between the secretariat and our members in the diaspora. Maj. Awich Pollar who for long served in foreign services heads the Directorate.

Expectations from Germany:

Awich Pollar further stated that the conference will give them an opportunity to create more party visibility, clear the misconceptions by the opposition propagandists, lure investors into Uganda and seek audience with different development partners among many other objectives.

Others on the delegation include Richard Komakech a senior researcher attached to the SG’s office and Patrick Obura the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Secretay General.

Recently a simar event was held in Canada and several others are lined up for the near future.