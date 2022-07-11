JJUMBA Lubowa Aligaweesa the Tondism Faith High Priest was awarded a honorary Degree in African Culture and Heritage from Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany.

Jjumba is the Universal High Priest of the restored Traditional faith; ENZIKIRIZA Y’OBUWANGWA NENNONO (TONDISM FAITH) the faith which was first practiced before the coming of Christians and Muslim preachers in Uganda and Africa as a whole.

He was selected from hundreds of people in different cultures in Africa, and was the most popular, dedicated cultural personality in Uganda, East Africa and the entire Africa since he can articulate almost every cultural setting and Identity in Africa according to the reseachers

He spear-headed the writing and Publication of the traditional faith doctrines and scriptures which was later Gazzetted in the Uganda Gazzete in 2021

While at the function held at his home in Kigo Professor Wassajja Kiwanuka said that its not a miracle that Jjumba was selected as the most high, but the team which did the selection process found that he deserves a Honorary Degree in Culture and heritage.

He added that the University is going to sponsor him to do a masters degree and a doctorate because the whole world need people like Jjumba to uplift the African culture which is overtaken by the westeners.

He urged the Baganda and non Baganda to keep and defend their cultural sites land in order not to be taken/ destroyed by the people who do not believe in their heritage.

Graduand Jjumba in his speech called upon all leaders in his restorated Tondism Faith (Enzikiriza y’obuwangwa ne nnono) to go back and study because the world is moving at a high speed and the era of Technology has now become an essential to everyone’s day today life.

He called upon all traditional and cultural leaders to educate their children as a way of lifting their standards

He noted that it is now high time for the Government to introduce a traditional syllabus in schools where children will be taught about all issues concerning their Culture and Heritage.

“Imagine all our Children are taught in English which is a foreighn language, how are they going to articulate issues in their societies without the knowledge of their mother languages” Jjumba asserted

Who is Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa

He was born on 11th November, 1978 in Rakai District by his father Senyonga Mugerwa Paul who was a staunch Catholic and Mother Theresa Namakuula Nakamaanya all laid to rest at Kanabulemu Rakai District.

The death of his parents hindered him to advance in his academic endeavors (formal education) and so he didn’t go beyond primary Three but at the age of twelve (12) his spiritual significance was revealed through his capacity to heal complex spiritual diseases and miracles

He is the man who established a cultural Revolution which prohibits compulsory re-naming of African children with European and Muslim names under the guise of Christianity and Islam.

In his concept he asserts that the naming of African children with European and Muslim names he brands it to as; “a post-colonial tendency” which he regarded as an assimilation Principle which was an approach used by the colonial Governments. He emphasized that in African culture the renaming of a child is only based on the African Ancestral History and so giving European and Muslim names to African children was defaming African cultures and true Identity.

The graduand led a campaign to stop teachers in primary and secondary schools who provides corporal Punishment to children claiming that they are speaking vernacular. In many schools English is the medium of communication and one who speaks in another language is provided a corporal punishment. He states that this is an abuse and denying them a sense of belonging and identity and the Idea of exposing severe punishment to such pupils and students is colonial.

In 2017 he restored the traditional faith ENZIKIRIZA Y’OBUWANGWA NENNONO (TONDISM FAITH) after almost 150 years when it was demonized by Christians and Muslim preachers. The official function of the restoration of the faith was Graced by Professor Budhall the Co. Chair of UNESCO and a 36 member delegation from UNESCO who first participated in a cultural confluence at the source of the Nile. This was the pre-event which preceded his consecration at the sacred Hills on 24th May, 2017.

This event was published in the UNESCO cultural Journal of August, 2017.

At the event he travelled in a special Jet before he landed at the event when asked as to why he lavishly travelled in a Jet he said he did this to wipe out the misconception that cultural people are backward, evil and satanic.

His effort to restore the traditional worship was one of the hardest tasks since the biggest population was maneuvered by Christian and Muslim preachers.

In 2007 he made the first traditional wedding still in a special jet which took headlines at National and International media platforms. This time it was not a mere traditional wedding but it was a wedding characterized with traditional faith practices to instill in the minds of the people that Africans had a special way of worship like Hindu in Uganda, Muslims etc and this should be observed and respected.

He is known as the best cultural personality in Uganda East Africa and the entire Africa since he can articulate almost every cultural setting and Identity in Africa. One is not wrong to brand him as a moving cultural Encyclopedia.

He also spearheaded the visibility of cultural activities on social media platforms such as; twitter,facebook, utube, Whatsapp and at their faith famous website: www.tondismfaith.org The online visibility and presence of cultural practices and literature has gradually reduced the Misconception that cultural people are evil as it was perceived

In his constant teaching on different social media and conventional media platforms he has preached the protection and preservation of cultural values for the sons and daughters of Africa and so one is not wrong to brand him as a great pan-African