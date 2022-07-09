At least 29,146 Congolese refugees fleeing their country have been vaccinated against the deadly covid-19 and cholera in Kisoro district.

The Congolese fleeing their volatile country, especially in the eastern DRC under control of the M23 rebels,enter Uganda through Bunagana border in Kisoro district.

The M23 rebels have since March 28th this year intensified their terror activities, causing a large number of Congolese to flock into Uganda.

However, according to the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Hajji Ssekandi Shafique, whenever the refugees cross to Uganda, they are subjected to Covid-17 testing and receive other necessary medical treatment.

For instance on Thursday alone, 67 refugees were vaccinated against Measles, 82 against polio, 28 against Tetanus, and 22 received a dose of Vitamin, 100 vaccinated against Covid-19 and 137 received deforming medicines.

According to Ssekandi, the cumulatively 2,873 refugees have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and 26,273 against Cholera since 28th March.

On Thursday,171 Covid-19 tests were conducted and 08 refugees turned positive, the cumulative number of tests for the new arrivals and positive cases since the 28th of March 2022 are 28,576 and 499 respectively, 03 clients were discharged from the isolation leaving a balance of 82 active cases at the end of the day.

According to Ssekandi, 572 refugees were received at Nyakabande Transit Center on Thursday who entered through Bunagana border point. Of these, 250 were new arrivals while 322 who had left the Camp and went back to DRC also returned.

This brings the cumulative number of refugees manually registered from 28th March 2022 is 37,327 individuals of 19,070 Households.

Bunagana border post remains in the hands of M23 rebels.