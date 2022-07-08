By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

Schools in Gulu district on 6th July 2022 officially resumed effective teaching following a successful meeting between Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) executive and President Yoweri Museveni this week.

The arts teachers had laid down their tools demanding a salary enhancement. This followed what they called discriminatory salary increment of science teachers at their colleagues expense.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Gulu district, Mr. Cosmas James Okidi confirmed the resumption of teaching activities by learners and teachers in various schools across the district during routine monitoring on Wednesday.

Mr. Okidi implored teachers to be calm as the process for salary enhancement is under process.

Mr. Patrick Ocan, the Awach Central Primary School Head Teacher says they started teaching effectively last week with marking pre-mock examination which is still ongoing.

Mr. Ocan pledged to continue mobilizing teachers to carry on with their tasks as they wait for government promises.

The school has 15 teachers with a total of 839 pupils.

The deputy RDC challenged teachers to be patriotic and peacefully coexist with the government in providing better service delivery to Ugandans.