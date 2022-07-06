Police in Rukungiri district have in detention two people to help them in investigations over the alleged murder of a 15 year old boy.

The duo currently in detention at Central Police Station Rukungiri according to SP Musa Tibakirana the District Police Commander are, Arthur Kasingye and Darius Tayebwa.

According to SP Tibakirana, the duo is wanted to answer charges related to murder of Mugisha Edson 15, a casual laborer resident of Ihindamata village, Nyabubare Parish, Bwambara Subcounty, Rujumbura County in Rukungiri district.

The DPC told the press that on Tuesday 5th July 2022 at around 1am as the deceased was with other casual laborers at Bwambara Matooke Market located at Bwambara Trading Center waiting to offload a vehicle, Kasingye Arthur called Tayebwa Darius who was in a nearby bar belonging to Kamushaba and upon arrival the two suspects were seen whispering to each other.

Tibakirana adds that thereafter, Darius grabbed a walking stick from Arthur that he used to hit Mugisha all over the body before (the deceased) and others ran into different corridors until the next morning at around 8am when his body was found lying in one of the corridors.

Police also established that sometime back, the deceased had stabbed Darius and this act could have been a revenge.

The incident was reported at Bwambara Police Station and a case of Murder preferred under reference number SD 03/05/07/2022 then later CPS Rukungiri was notified for further Management.

The deceased’s Body has since been taken to Rwakabengo Health Center III mortuary for postmortem examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.