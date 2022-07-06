The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Tuesday attacked members of the cabinet for being absent in the House and being too lazy to do their work yet in turn they put the blame on Parliament.

Speaker Among expressed discontent while giving her opening speech during the 3rd Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 11th Parliament where she said that in the first session many members of the cabinet performed poorly but they blamed the House yet most of them were always absent in times when the legislators needed answers from their ministries.

“In the last meeting we had with the executive we agreed, that at any one time of the sitting we must have at least 30 per cent of the executive in the House, I don’t know whether we still respect the decision. In the same line I urge the executive to be responsive to the requirements of the legislature with regards to the inputs and legislative processes,” she said.

The Speaker added that members of the cabinet must produce a treasury memorandum and in case the House requests any things from their ministries they must be able to present it without fail.

“Do what is required other than going to your cabinet and start lamenting, give us what we ask don’t start lamenting that the House is bad, is useless and so on…I want you to know that we are here constitutionally and we will do what we are supposed to do. And if you keep going on blackmailing us in your cabinet! It’s none of our business, we shall do what we are supposed to do.”

“We ask you questions, you must be able to answer. We want treasury memorandums on the actions you take, you must take actions within the law and if you think you will do something contrary forget, this is the legislature and one of our roles is to oversight.”

Among also noted that during the State of National Address, a government legislative agenda was unveiled having 62 bills which must be introduced in the House. She informed the cabinet that as the legislature they are prepared to receive the bills.

“Cabinet members must know that in this session we must process all the bills.”