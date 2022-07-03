An accident along Kampala-Masaka Highway has claimed the life of Nile High School founder Yesse Mubangizi Kamanyire.

The businessman was travelling to his school in Mukono for a music, dance and drama event.

According to Uganda Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima, the accident happened at around 7:30am on Sunday in Kayabwe. It involved a motor vehicle reg no UAV 310Y (Prado) that was being driven by a one Tumusiime William.

The vehicle was moving from Masaka side heading to Kampala.

“The accident happened after a boda boda rider who was moving in front of the prado turned from left to right without indicating and in the process, the Prado driver tried to dodge the rider and ended up losing control of his vehicle, knocked the boda boda rider (Lukyamuzi Samuel a 42 year old) and killed him on spot. A one Yesse Mubangizi Kamanyire, an occupant of the vehicle died moments after reaching Nkozi Hospital,” Nampiima said in a statement today.

” Three other people who were passengers in the Prado including Kasagwa Ephraim a 72 year old, sustained serious injuries and he’s admitted at Nkozi hospital while Mugabi Philimon sustained minor injuries.”

The cause of the accident has been attributed to the boda boda rider who carelessly turned off from the road.