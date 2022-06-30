Police in Kisoro District are investigating circumstances under which a 74 year old woman died as result of fire outbreak.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Anastazia Cyizanye whose house at Nyabitare village Kisoro district caught fire and burnt her beyond recognition.

Maate said that the incident happened on Wednesday evening and it was reported by the deceased’s son Nickson Murangira a teacher and resident of Mbarara village, Gasiza parish in Nyakabande sub county, Kisoro district.

Maate said that the Police Fire Rescue Brigade team responded and put out the fire, scene was visited, documented and body taken to Kisoro hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The Police established that the deceased was staying alone in the house yet she was sick recovering from a fracture on her hips and was a seasonal smoker of cigarettes suspected to have got in contact with the mattress while she was asleep thus the fire.

Maate told journalists that a case of death by fire was registered at Kisoro Central Police Station under reference number SD 47/29/06/2022 to help in investigations.