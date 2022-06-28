The state minister for Finance in Charge of General Duties Henry Musasizi has asked leaders to manage the Parish Development Model funds cautiously and desist from acts of corruption.

The Minister made the call while addressing Rubanda district stakeholders in a meeting held at Rubanda district headquarters, which was aimed at implementation of Parish Development Model sensitization.

In his speech, Hon Musasizi said that the government will not tolerate corruption in the implementation of the project and whoever is culpable will face the law. He says issues of accountability and transparencies are very vital while implementing the project.

Musasizi revealed that the model is the last strategy for service delivery, improving incomes and welfare of all Ugandans at the household level.

He told leaders that its their mandate and role to ensure that parish development model is a success in Rubanda district since the major activity in Rubanda is farming.

Musasizi said with implementation of PDM he will be able to bring all people who have been working for the stomach, in subsistence economy into the Money economy.

The Minister further noted that people who are in enterprises will be the ones to receive PDM funds thus calling upon parish chiefs to be cautious while disbursing funds.

Hon Kamuntu Moses Mwongyera, the Rubanda district legislator is optimistic that if well handled, the parish development model project will help transform the livelihoods of Ugandans since it is targeting the grass-root people who are entirely not in the money economy.

Kamuntu assured stakeholders that President Museveni allowed them to grow in wetlands thus being an opportunity to carry out farming.

The Rubanda district woman Member of Parliament, Akampurira Prossy Begumisa, emphasized the need for stakeholders to publicize parish development models and guide the community well.

The Parish chief is going to be the coordinator of all Government effort at each of the 10,594 parishes and will report to the sub county chief as provided for in section 69 in the Local Government Act of 19997.

The model is designed under seven pillars which include production, storage, processing and marketing; infrastructure and economic services; financial inclusion; social services; mindset change; parish based management information system; governance and administration.