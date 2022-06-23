The territorial Police in Kisoro are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified male adult who is suspected to be a robber.

It’s alleged that he was killed by a mob.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate told journalists on Thursday morning that the incident was reported by Iradukunda Jacklin a resident of Kafurizo town centre, Rukongi Parish in Nyarusiza sub county, Kisoro District.

Iradukunda told Police that a group of three men two armed with guns yesterday attacked her place of work and robbed her of yet unspecified amount of money.

Maate said that after getting the report, the Police swiftly responded and the scene was visited and a gun SMG no. 5613623700 which had been used was recovered.

The body of the unknown thug was taken to the Kisoro hospital mortuary for postmortem and one other suspect namely Julius Irankunda was arrested to aid in investigations.