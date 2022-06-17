The territorial Police in Mbarara is investigating circumstances under which fire gutted Nyerere House, a boys dormitory that houses 78 senior one and senior two students at Mbarara senior secondary school.

This happened at 09. 45am on Friday morning while all students were on assembly for an administrative address.

According to the Rwizi regional police spokesperson Samson Kasasira,the Police Fire brigade was able to get there in time extinguishing the fire thus stopping it’s spread to other dormitories nearby.

Kusasira told our reporter that some of the property that includes books, mattresses and beddings were totally destroyed by the fire but fortunately no student was affected in the fire.

The day students have been sent back home by school authorities to help decongest the school for safety purposes.

Inquiries into the matter are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.