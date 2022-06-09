Amid growing alarm over the resurgence of COVID-19 in Uganda, Jinja City authorities are deeply concerned, but better still determined to keep the novel coronavirus in check.

This follows the astonishing information which was contained in a COVID-19 home based care report for Jinja city, compiled using data gathered from July 2021, to June 5th, 2022.

In the report, it was indicated that Jinja city is on the verge of the new wave of COVID-19, due to shortage of testing Kits, making it difficult to detect new cases.

Among the bulldozers of COVID-19 in Jinja city is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Jinja City South Division, Mr. Mike Ssegawa. His efforts towards averting the resurgance of the deadly disease are unrelenting.

He has adopted a multi-pronged approach, through intergrated communication tactics, which involve using different media as platforms to disseminate messages on COVID-19 preventive measures.

He has deployed sensitization tactics as a magic bullet, to educate masses on how to prevent the deadly disease.

For instance earlier today as he joined the rest of Ugandans to mark the National Heroes Day, he released a statement, with a message intended to inspire people observe Standard of Operating Procedures (SoPs) against COVID-19.

In his carefully conceived statement, he reminded residents in Jinja that they are not invincible against COVID-19, which when not avoided will revive painful and nasty restrictions, hampering several sectors of the economy like tourism, leisue and hospitality industry, among others.

“We are privileged as Jinja City to host a number of events including the Source of the Nile Agricultural Show for schools, which started yesterday and will stretch to the weekend. These events are attracting a lot of visitors to the city and we welcome all of them. HOWEVER, I invite all people coming to enjoy JinjaCity hospitality to be conscious of the rise in Covid-19 cases in some pockets of the country even if Jinja City remains a safe for now. We should ensure it remains so for many months/years to come,” reads the statement in part.

Mr Ssegawa called upon residents of Jinja city to overwhelmingly take part in the vaccination process against coronavirus, as recommended by the Ministry of Health and international bodies like World Health Organization.

Other SoPs he emphasized include practicing social distancing, prompt wearing of masks, washing one’s hands regularly and proper sanitization.

“Therefore, to ensure safety for all, I call upon you to join hands to exercise SoPs as guided by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization, specifically to ensure we get vaccinated, test when feeling unwell, wear your masks when in crowded places, wash your hands regularly and keep safe distances. Let’s be each other’s keeper by drumming this “Covid-19 fight” message,” added Mr. Ssegawa in a statement.

He also called upon event organizers and public spaces such as bars, restaurants, markets, transporters, to meticulously enforce mask wearing, washing of hands and keeping safe distances.

Earlier on Monday while reacting to the COVID-19 home based care report, the journalist turned RCC faulted National Medical Stores (NMS), for delays in equiping health centres across Jinja with badly needed COVID diagnosis related equipment like testing kits, which according to him threatens to drift the city into the second wave.

Mr Ssegawa’s efforts come against the backdrop of a tweet on May 5th by the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, in which she warned citizens to be keen on observing SoPs due to the resurgence COVID-19 in the country.