Brian Twesige, 14, was recognized as the youngest pilgrim at the Namugongo martyrs shrine. The teenager braved the long walk from Fort portal tourism city in Kabarole district to Namugongo shrine for prayers in Wakiso during this year’s martyrs day celebrations.

Twesige told journalists in an interview that, “I went to Namugongo to ask God to give me school fees and also help my mother build a house of our own and God has answered my prayers.”

Twesige has since resumed studies at St. Peters and Paul’s primary school in Fort Portal City Central Division.

He explained that he dropped out of school after his single mother Jacinta Komuhendo failed to get school fees when studies resumed after the second lockdown. According to Twesige after failing to secure tuition fees, he resorted to hawking salt in Fort portal city with the hope of raising money for fees so that he could resume his studies later this year.

However, when he heard about the pilgrimage to Namugongo, he decided to join the team from the Fort Portal Diocese, which was animating the celebrations for the second time since 1997. He explained that he made up his mind to go on pilgrimage to Namugongo without notifying his family members, which threw his mother into panic prompting her to make radio announcements for his missing son.

After failing to trace her son, Komuhendo decided to travel to Rwibale catholic Parish in Kyenjojo district where the pilgrims had made a stopover, hence reuniting with Twesige. Twesige went selling salt along the journey but due to the long-distance and weight of salt, he dropped it on the road to ease his movement.

“I had twenty thousand Shillings from selling salt. I wanted that money for my transport money. But when I left my mother could not see me so she boarded and found me in Kyenjojo where she convinced me to drop the journey but I refused and she added me thirteen thousand Shillings for an emergency,” Twesige revealed.

The teenager explains that he was determined to travel to Namugongo to pray for intercession for his return to school. Twesige says he’s very grateful for the generosity extended to him by the speaker of parliament, Anita Amongi who pledged to sponsor his education after being recognized as the youngest pilgrim.

His dream is to become a lawyer after completing his studies and defend the less privileged members of society to get justice.

Twesige’s mother, Jacinta Komuhendo, says that she tried to talk her son out of the pilgrimage in vain. She says that Twesigye told her that had his mission and could not drop out of the journey for anything.

The mother of four children explains that she had stopped Twesige from studying until the first born who is currently in senior three completes his ordinary level exams due to financial challenges. Komuhendo explains that she has been going through a lot to cater to her children after separating from her husband 13 years ago due to domestic violence.

Immaculate Kobugabe, the Deputy head teacher of St. Peters and Paul’s primary school, says that the school is ready to support Tweige to complete his primary level education, adding that he is a bright and well-behaved child.