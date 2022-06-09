There was chaos as Kayabwe Town Council LC III Chairperson in Mpigi district led a group of residents Wednesday to protest against the launch of the Parish Development Model – PDM.

It came after Mpigi District officials led by the Commercial Officer, Ronald Kazibwe convened a meeting at the town council offices with local council leaders as well as the leaders of Savings and Credit Cooperatives – Sacco to certify and launch the groups to benefit from the government program.

The chaos started when the LC 3 chairperson, Zedi Kasule, and his group stormed the venue of the meeting. He accused Kazibwe of assaulting him in the previous meeting. This prompted the police and UPDF personnel to intervene and stop the impasse. During the fracas, Kasule collapsed and was rushed to Nkozi hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Cyrus Baker Ssempijja, the Mpigi District Finance Secretary, says that the fracas started as they gathered to set up and formulate committees to open up accounts for PDM. He described Kasule and his group as enemies of the government and development and warned the public against efforts to fail the arrangement.

According to Ssempijja, there is a conflict between Kasule and Kazibwe, who is the sole technical officer responsible for all Saccos.

Alex Mpoza, the chairperson of Nabusanke Ward in Kayabwe Town Council, said that the fracas is a result of personal disagreements between a few individuals who want to disrupt the government program.

Kazibwe explained that the meeting was for every parish to register their Saccos through which the funds shall be channeled. He accused Kasule and Isaiah Kimbugwe, local council 2 chairperson of trying to disrupt the government program. He said that complaints have been reported to the Police to find out their motive to fail the program at the expense of the many people.

Kazibwe said that more than 60 Saccos have been registered and will be granted certificates and their numbers shall be uploaded to the government finance system to receive the money. According to Kazibwe, sensitization programs were conducted and everyone was informed of their roles but the group came with the motive of receiving money in form of bribes.

Dennis Ssebuufu, the chairperson of Buseese LC 2 said that they did not support Kasule’s move for undermining the program whose funds are much needed in the area. Ivan Kasedu, a councilor at Kayabwe Town Council blamed the chairperson for failing the government programs, saying it is also counterproductive on his side.

He said that the fight resulted from disagreements on the development of the Equator in Kayabwe Town Council where the chairperson objected to the percentages allocated to the Town Council after revenue collections.