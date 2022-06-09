The Outspoken Priest of Kitanga Parish in Kabale Catholic Diocese Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda has accused Rubanda District Woman Member of Parliament Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira of betraying Ugandans by defending the recent parliamentary controversial expenditures.

To say this, Fr. Gaetano who is also the Chairperson of the Inter Religious Council of Uganda -IRCU, Kigezi Region was addressing journalists during his weekly press conferences at his office in Muhanga Town Council, Rukiga District.

His address was in reaction to Hon, Prossy’s statements made before the media in which the parliamentary commissioner defended parliament’s expenditure on two cars worth 2.9 billion for the Speaker and her Deputy. The two Mercedes Benz Cars procured from the U.S have since attracted ridicule from the public as many people regard it as wasteful expenditure.

“Let people not confuse the country that we are buying the Rt. Hon. Anita Among or Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa New Cars. These Cars belong to the parliament of Uganda, and they will not leave office with them. Those two have been driving better cars,” said Prossy.

Hon. Prossy also revealed that parliament would buy or build residential houses for the Speaker and Deputy speaker in order to reduce their expenditure on rent.

“It is the only parliament of Uganda that has not had houses for speakers. Previous speakers had allowances for houses. So we said no, instead of giving them a lot of money, let’s put this money together and put up a home for these Speakers,” said Prossy.

However, Fr. Gaetano said such expenditure was not necessary especially at a time when Ugandans are struggling to survive through one of the worst economic crises in history, with prices of essential commodities rising each day.

“It’s unfortunate that Prossy has opted to advocate for the welfare of MPs and forgotten the plight of her electorate at home. While other women are being arrested for protesting against the skyrocketing commodity prices, Prossy, their fellow woman, is advocating for continued wasteful expenditure of tax payers’ money,” said Fr, Gaetano.

The Priest said Prossy’s statements were a sign of betrayal to all Ugandans and particularly Rubanda District voters who expected her to help them survive the current economic crisis by advocating for reduced Government expenditure on unnecessary items such as new cars and Houses.

“I have seen mothers braving the scorching sun every day, vending items like yellow bananas, mangoes, Irish potatoes, among others so that they can provide for their families,” added Fr. Gaetano.

The development comes after Parliament also allocated themselves a whopping 193 billion as additional funding for their allowances. this was reportedly done to help them cope with the skyrocketing prices of commodities.