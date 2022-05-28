At least 26 people have been arrested by Chieftaincy of Military intelligence-CMI operatives and police following the death of a UPDF soldier.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says that Major Joseph Mukuraine, who was the Wazalendo Sacco Manager attached to the Entebbe branch was found dead in the bathroom of Burunga Guest House located in Kiwatule on Friday.

Reports from soldiers who visited the scene indicate that the deceased booked the room on Tuesday for three days.

On Friday, cleaners knocked on his room several times without any response, forcing the management to break into the room. He was found dead in the bathroom.

Other sources said while leaving Entebbe, the deceased had signed for 24 million shillings which hasn’t been recovered, raising suspicion that the Major could have been killed and money taken.

But Onyango says investigations into his death have just kicked off and a number of suspects have been arrested to help with these inquiries.

According to Onyango, some of the suspects were found inside the guesthouse, while others were in areas near the guesthouse. He however says that CMI and the police are still screening the suspects.