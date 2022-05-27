A delegates conference of the National Unity Platform has reappointed Moses Nkonge Kibalama to act as President of the National Unity Platform for the next two years, replacing former Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

The delegates conference held on Friday morning at Jevine Hotel in Lubaga division has also relieved Mr David Lewis Rubongoya of duties as the Secretary General of the Party and replaced him with Mr. Simbwa Kagombe.

Others appointed included Gideon Tugume as Secretary for information/ Spokesperson replacing Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi while Jimmy Ssasi Waiga has been elected as treasurer.

Mr Kyagulanyi has been appointed as the Party’s Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

The decision to reclaim Party Leadership from Mr. Kyagulanyi and team resulted from what the new administration called poor leadership and breach of a Memorandum of Understanding by Mr Kyagulanyi between him and the National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party – NURP.

Kyagulanyi under the People Power Movement in 2019 engaged in talks with the Leadership of the NURP Party, led by Mr Nkonge Moses Kibalama to rebrand the party to the National Unity Platform.

An agreement reached by the two parties in a delegates conference of NURP held in Kakiri indicated that all members of the top management on the two sides be given leadership positions, by consensus and grassroot elections be held within two years which was not done.

The Leadership of NURP, through their head of research William Odinga severally wrote to NUP President, reminding him of the memorandum of understanding and how it was breached.

However, none of the issues was addressed according to Mr Simbwa Kagombe, save for a joint press statement last year promising to address the issues.

“We are now done with realigning our party and congratulate all new leaders within the National Unity Platform,” Kagombe told this website.

Now, the new leaders are working on a deal to get instruments of power and administration and will soon hold a meeting with the elected leaders of the Party according to Mr Kagombe, the new Secretary General.

Mr Ivan Bwowe, a Kampala Advocate has also been elected in absentia and without consent as the new Party Legal Advisor.

When contacted for a comment, Mr. David Lewis Rubongoya, the current NUP Secretary General said the party is not part of such organization and not officially aware of it.