Police constable Sadik Kawu has been found dead along the Lake Victoria shorelines at Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre, Entebbe.

Kawu’s body was found by another police constable attached to the Counter-Terrorism Unit on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Kawu had been deployed for night duty on Saturday at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre alias Entebbe Zoo.

Scene of crime officers visited the scene and took Kawu’s body to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem. Police are investigating a suspected suicide vide CRB 725/2022. Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, says Kawu’s “colleague alleges he heard gunshots about 2 am on the lakeside. He never minded and thought their marine colleagues had shot someone.”

He says that police have arrested and disarmed all UWA officers and Kawu’s colleagues and submitted their guns for forensic analysis. Eric Ntalo, the UWEC spokesperson has asked the media and the public to stop speculating about the “unfortunate incident”.

He says this is the first time this is happening at the zoo that houses over 600 birds and different animals including giraffes, zebras, tigers, and elephants. He told the media that UWEC prioritizes the safety of the animals, visitors, and staff and is optimistic that the police investigations will be thorough and expeditious.