The construction of a multi-billion taxi and bus park in Nebbi Municipality has stalled due to lack of enough funds.

Currently, construction of most of the buildings at the site have stalled at the ring-beam and roofing level, since February this year.

In March 2021, Nebbi Municipality officials commissioned the construction of the taxi and bus park terminal project along Nebbi-Arua road in Thatha division at Shillings 2.78 billion under a Public Private Partnership with local developers.

Under the agreement, the local developers are expected to use the facility for a period of 15 years. According to the initial plan, the project was expected to be completed in three months’ period which was not achieved.

Richard Oyirwoth, the Chairperson Nebbi business community confirms the stalling of the project, something he attributes to lack of funds on the side of the local developers. According to Oyirwoth, the project committee set unrealistic targets that could not be met by the developers.

But, Geoffrey Ngeriker, the Mayor of Nebbi municipality says they have nothing much to do to fast-track the project other than waiting on the individuals to inject more money to accomplish the project. He however says they have agreed to further extend the deadline for the project to give more time for the developers to get more funds.

Maliki Drakuma, the project officer who is also the Nebbi Municipal deputy town Clerk has however dismissed worries that the project risks collapsing. He noted that they have so far invested more than shillings 800million.

Once completed, the multi billion taxi and bus park terminal is expected to have at least 500 lockups and accommodate more than a hundred vehicles.

According to Municipal authorities, the park will also be used as a temporary market for the next two years since the current main market is expected to be demolished, to pave way for the proposed construction of a standard market.