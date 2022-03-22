The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has issued the procedure that must be followed for importation and operation of unmanned aircraft systems/drones in Uganda.

UCAA says the procedure of importation and approval of drone operations in Uganda is divided into two steps.

The Aviation Authority states that when requests for importation of drones are received by Uganda Revenue Authority-Customs, the tax body writes to UCAA communicating the requests.

“UCAA first evaluates applications for preliminary compliance and then originates a letter to the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) regarding the same,” UCAA says.

“CDF convenes a tripartite committee meeting to evaluate the request. CDF writes back to UCAA communicating clearance to import the drone or rejection of the drone importation.”

According to UCAA, it then writes to URA customs clearing the drone importation and also notifies the applicant.

“The applicant can now proceed and apply for approval of the drone operation.”

Approval of drone operation:

UCAA says the applicant obtains a letter of no objection from the relevant line Ministry regarding the planned operation.

“The applicant submits to UCAA a request for approval of the drone operation on form AC- UAS 001 together with the letter of no objection from the relevant line Ministry. The request should be addressed to the Director Safety, security and economic regulations on email dat@caa.co.ug,” The Aviation body notes.

“After the evaluation of the request for preliminary compliance. UCAA writes to CDF requesting for security clearance for the drone operation. A copy of the letter is given to the Tripartite Committee and Uganda Communications Commission, if applicable.”

UCAA adds that the CDF convenes the Tripartite committee meeting to evaluate the request. CDF then writes to UCAA communicating the security clearance or rejection of the drone operation.

“The applicant is required to pay an authorization fee Shs250, 000 +18 percent VAT at UCAA Landslide Revenue Office located at Entebbe International Airport and submit a copy of the payment receipt to the office of the Director Safety, security and economic regulations at UCAA headquarters,” UCAA notes.

“UCAA conducts safety evaluation and communicates safety approval and security clearance to the applicant. On receiving the safety approval and security clearance, the applicant commences operations.”