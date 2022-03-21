Nathan L’Okori, the father of fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has claimed that his son died of poison, according to Daily Monitor newspaper.

Addressing mourners at Oulanyah’s ancestral home in Omoro District on Sunday, the griefing L’Okori said the Speaker did not die of natural causes but he was quick to advise that his son’s death shouldn’t be politicised.

“I know very well that he was poisoned, and whatever somebody will say tomorrow should not distort the information we now have…. I don’t want somebody to bring their politics here,” Daily Monitor quoted Mr L’Okori.

Mr L’Okori further disclosed that Oulanyah revealed the cause of his illness, which suddenly began manifesting publicly after he became a Speaker last May, before he travelled for specialised medical care in abroad.

“He (Oulanyah) called and promised me certain things and what he told me I know very well,” he added.

However, the father didn’t reveal the identity of the person who may have poisoned Oulanyah.

Mr Oulanyah died on Sunday 20th March, 2022 after a long illness.

The sad development was confirmed by President Yoweri Museveni through social media.

“Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament” President Museveni tweeted.

According to the President, he got the information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with Oulanyah and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit.

“He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first.May His soul rest in eternal peace,” Museveni added.

Oulanyah who was last seen in parliament on December 21, 2021, was last month flown to Seattle, USA to receive specialised treatment.

Last year, shortly after his swearing-in as speaker, Oulanyah disappeared from the public eye for a month after presiding over parliament at the reading of the 2021/2022 financial year budget at Kololo Independence grounds.

His deputy Anita Among has mostly been in charge of the parliamentary business since the beginning of the term in May, a matter that triggered speculation about his health. Reports had initially indicated that Oulannyah was battling COVID-19.