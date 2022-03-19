Political Leaders for Special Interrest Groups and Civil Society Organisations operating in Greater Kabale District have asked Governmet to establish civic education in schools starting with primary level in order to increase participation in National elections.

The call was made during a dialogue to discuss challenges faced by politicians and voters who belong to the Special Interest Groups including People Living With Disabilities – PWDs, Youths, Workers, and Women leaders at the local government level.

The Dialogue described as “Mentorship engagement spaces for duty bearers and rights holders” was organized at Kirigime Guest House in Kabale Municipality, by the African Youth Development Link – AYDL in partnership with Local Sustainable Communities- LOSCO, both Non Governmental organizations involved in advocacy for human rights in Central and Western Uganda.

A report by AYDL indicated that the quality of 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021 elections is cited to have adversely affected citizen’s interest and participation in the country’s democratic development. For instance in 2016, the report says that 4, 948,067 (32.4%) Ugandans did not vote while in 2021, the number grew up to 7,744, 124 (42.8%).

Among the issues raised by the participants as causes of less participation was lack of enough civic and voter education that led to a number of challenges such as commercialized elections which discouraged low income earners from contesting and increased voter bribery, which implied that participation of voters only depended on the availability of money.

The Kabale District Returning Officer Hajji Naduli Ahmed Musisi said that voters especially Youths and PWDs did not participate in the previous elections on grounds of financial constraints, long distance to the polling stations, among others. Naduri noted that religious sectarianism was also a major challenge to the 2021 elections in Kabale District, all which pointed to little knowledge about the civic duty and responsibilities of the voters.

Mr. Denis Niwarinda, a Research assistant at Kick Corruption out of Uganda, an NGO operating in Kigezi region proposed that Government should establish civic education programs in primary and secondary schools in order to teach the young Ugandans on their civic duty before they clock 18 years, the age at which critical decision making including voting begins.

The LOSCO Executive Director Albert Taremwa and Ivan Otim from the AYDL concurred with the proposal to have civic education included in the school programs. They pledged to forward the idea to the National advocacy forums where it would be discussed on a broader perspective before Government is engaged on the same.

Meanwhile, leaders of the PWDs from Kabale District demanded for an amendment in the policy that guides election of Members of Parliament for Special Interest Groups, and called for regional representation, with a provision that PWD and workers MPs should be chosen from all the four administrative regions of Uganda.

Eunice Ndyamuhaki and Betty Amasiko said it was unfortunate that none of the current PWD and Workers Mps come from Western Uganda, which means that the Mps might pick less interest in matters of National concern particular to western Uganda.

Patience Orishaba, a PWD from Kahungye Subcounty in Ndorwa West, Kabale District challenged Members of Parliament to hold community dialogues and listen to the people’s views on possible electoral reforms that would improve voter participation. Ms Orishaba said she was disappointed with area Mps who usually received their complaints about election challenges, but never provided any feedback.

AYDL’s Ivan Otim told this media house that the Engagement in Kabale District was the second after Kanungu District also in South Western Uganda, and similar engagements would be held in other parts of Western and Central Uganda.