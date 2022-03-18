The Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja has handed over a brand new car to the Supreme Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi.

The handover ceremony took place at Kibuli Mosque on Friday. The new monster ride is a Pajero Mitsubishi.

Recently, the Prime Minister promised that the NRM government would gift Sheikh Galabuzi with a brand new car.

“I will tell the President to give you a car and I’m sure he will fulfill. So on behalf of my NRM government I pledge that the car will come and it will be a brand new one that befits your status,” Rt Hon Nabbanja promised amid cheers from excited Muslims at Kibuli Mosque.

In November last year, the Kibuli Muslim faction appointed Sheikh Galabuzi as the new Supreme Mufti of Uganda.

He replaced Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa who resigned as Supreme Mufti in April, 2021.

Addressing the media after his decision, Sheikh Ndirangwa cited endless disagreements among the Kibuli Muslim faction leaders as reason for his stepping down.

“I would like to tell you that I have resigned as the Supreme Mufti of Uganda. I have taken the decision for the good of Islam,” he said.

He added that as a leader he couldn’t keep on fighting with elders in Islam over certain issues.

“That’s why I have decided to resign so that I can also pave way for other leaders to take charge from where I have stopped.”

Sheikh Ndirangwa was named Supreme Mufti to head the Kibuli based Muslim faction in 2015.

He replaced Sheikh Zubair Kayongo who passed away in April, 2015 at Agha Khan Hospital in Tanzania.