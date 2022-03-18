The Minister of Security Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi has said that Uganda no longer has safe houses.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights on Thursday, Minister Muhwezi revealed that despite the increasing alleged cases of torture in Uganda, currently, government operates no detention centres or safe houses. He continued to note that whoever is tortured by security officers must condemn the perpetrators specifically not the government.

“We don’t have safe houses used for detention. There is none whatsoever and there are no tortures. Government does not allow security personal to violate any human right in performance of their duty and whenever a security person violates one’s right, the security organs themselves punish the preparators according to law,” Muhwezi claimed.

Despite his resilience in refuting of presence of safe houses and detentions centres, the chairman of the committee Fox Odoi gave him one week to produce a comprehensive report concerning the abducted Ugandans whose whereabouts to now are not known. These included; Mike Kafeero, Mathew Kigozi, Sarah Namayanja, Agness Nangweri and many others.

While defending Minister’s statement, the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, affirmed that there are few petty acts of torture metted on the suspects by the members of security but the media and others platforms have always gone ahead to exaggerate them for their political and personal gains.

Mr. Kiwanuka also revealed that it’s not against any laws to arrest and confine people as long as they are suspects or criminals, however their whereabouts must be revealed to their relatives as soon as possible.

Safe houses and detention centres have always featured in Uganda’s politics and security. In 2020 during the reign of Gen Elly Tumwine as Minister of Security, safe houses became a talk of the day which forced Parliament to summon him to appear before the Human Rights committee.

However, even when he appeared before the committee, he confirmed that safe houses exist in Uganda and they were still operating, on top of that, he cautioned that no member of Parliament would be allowed to visit them (Safe Houses or Detention centres) because it would be an act of compromising the security of those being kept there and the entire country.

“I wish to mention that safe house is a secure place used for intelligence and security agencies. World over operates safe houses, therefore running a safe house is not peculiar to Uganda but it’s worldwide intelligence practice.”