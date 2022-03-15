The Parliamentary Appointments Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among on Monday vetted presidential appointees to the Education Service Commission (ESC). Dr. Violet Kajubiri Froelich was named as Deputy Chairperson of the Commission and Johnson Malinga as member.

Many got to know that Dr. Kajubiri is President Yoweri Museveni’s sister after she was involved in a nasty car accident that happened December 2016 in Nyamitanga along Mbarara Isingiro road which left her with severe injuries. She was travelling along with former Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) director for physical planning, George Agaba who died on spot.

To begin with, Dr.Kajubiri was born at the time when Ankole celebrated 50 years (Golden Jubilee). Like the President, her actual date of birth is not well documented.

In 1955, Kajubiri was struck by polio which impaired her legs. According to Museveni when eulogizing his deceased mother, their father was hesitant to push her to trek to school which was many kilometers from their home but the mother insisted that their daughter attends school where she excelled and won a scholarship to join Bweranyangi Girls School for the secondary education.

From Bweranyangi Girls School, she attended Makerere University in the early 1970s and she used to study with presidential hopeful and one time aspirant, Olara Otunnu at the university. Kajubiri was based at the Zoology Department at the time.

After attaining a bachelor’s degree in science at Makerere University, Kajubiri joined the University of Hohenheim, Stuttgart, Germany where she attained a Masters degree in Science and then a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) at the same university.

The well-educated Kajubiri has lived out most of her life in Europe. Her only closest connection to State House is the fact that her son, Dr.Joseph Ekwau works closely with the President.

Dr. Kajubiri is married to a German national national Hilmer Froelich and the couple has four children; this could probably explain why Uganda had not been her normal pastime area.

Currently, she is the Deputy Chairperson of Education Service Commission.

Formerly, Kajubiri worked with Presidential Visitation Committee of Public Universities in Uganda and between 1991- 1998, she served as General Secretary Wildlife Club of Uganda/National coordinator.

Unlike many people with close ties with the first family, Kajubiri has never been mentioned in any scandal neither does she have any controversy on her profile. She keeps a low profile and that is why many people don’t know her as president Museveni’s sister.

Kajubiri’s quick fact file:

Education Background

Dr. Violet has a B.Sc. (Hon) – Makerere University Kampala, Conc. Dip Education (Bio/Chem)

Makerere University, Master of Science –

Hohenheim University Stuttgart and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) – Hohenheim University Stuttgart.

Working Experience

 Worked with Consultant for state of Lower Saxony on Education and Development from 2008-2009.

 From 2005-2007, she worked with Presidential Visitation Committee of Public Universities in Uganda.

 From 2001-2004, she was a Consultant for Protestant Development Aid in Germany.

 From 1999-2001, she was a Consultant with UWA/GTZ project (German Technical Co- operation).

 From 1987-1990, she was a Research fellow Ministry of Education for the State of Bremen, Germany.

 From 1974-1977, she was special Assistant Department of Zoology Makere University.

Other Experience

– 1994: Member of Board National Environment Authority (NEMA)

– 1996: Member of Board Worldwide Funds for Nature (WWF-Int)

– 1995: Member of Board Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC)

Honours

– 1998: Order of the Golden Ark (Netherlands)

– 1997: East African Environmental Network Award.