The Presidential Advisor for Kampala Affairs and East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Aspirant, Catherine Kusasira Sserugga has made her priorities known shortly after launching her agenda to vie for the representation.

Community member states will lead to polls later this year as the current mandate runs into it’s twilight.

Kusasira, also an active legendary musician is pushing for one of the six slots granted to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), being her political party of belonging.

In Arusha, the bootilicious President’s Woman says she will give priority to Women and Informal sector issues, the two segments of the Ugandan population she very much identifies with.

“As we gear towards integration, it’s imperative that we strategize to have Women, and the informal group at the forefront, or else,our fight would be a wastage of time,” She noted.

Kusasira further elaborated that incoporating women into income generating activities, and ecquiping them with various skills for production will spur house hold incomes, thereby boosting general demand and quality of life.

She says it’s time Legislators, both in National Parliaments and at the Arusha regional Assembly bend efforts towards people centric socio-economic policies if the dream of transformation is to be realised.

Despite not belonging to the privileged political class of the country, the ‘sonyiwa banno’ hitmaker argues that it’s her simplicity that makes her candidature tick all the boxes since she is representative of the biggest majority of Ugandans who are either uneducated, unemployed, or working in the informal sector.

On her relationship with her party- NRM, Kusasira describes it as “My best home” and insists that despite the few challenges she has met along the way, she has always strove for a peaceful resolution, but has never dreamt of quitting.

If elected, Kusasira will be joined by eight other members, five from NRM, two from the opposition, and one independent to make it nine. They will then spend the next five years deliberating among their counterparts from the other member states at Arusha in Tanzania.