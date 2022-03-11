The NRM party Secretary-General Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, accompanied by the senior officials from the party secretariat including; the Deputy National Treasurer, Hon. Kyatuhaire Jaqueline, NRM party Electoral Commission Chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi, Director for Mobilization, Hon. Seninde Rosemary and Director for Communication and PR, Hon. Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to Bunagana, Uganda-DRC border post and Kyanika, a border post of Uganda and Rwanda, both found in Kisoro district in South-western Uganda.

The visit was intended to assess the performance of the two borders in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic and establish the challenges faced by the people who carry out cross border trade activities.

The locals expressed the challenges they face while using the two border posts ranging from the high cost of the covid-19 test and delay of cargo, especially at the Uganda-Rwanda border post of Kyanika which was opened to traders barely a week ago.

The secretary-general Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong promised to refer the matter to the relevant authorities for an immediate remedy.

“It is our first time to visit you here, and, unfortunately, you have these challenges. I promise that I will take your concerns to the relevant authorities and the lasting solution will be found,” Todwong promised.

The delegation which is in the Kigezi sub-region on a working tour was accompanied by the district woman representative in parliament Hon. Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, and the Resident district commissioner Kisoro, Captain Peter Mugisha.

The residents at Kyanika, however, expressed their gratitude towards the NRM party Secretary General’s visit saying that it gave them hope for the full resumption of normal trade activities between the two sister countries.