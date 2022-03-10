Sembabule District Woman Member of Parliament Mary Begumisa has launched a mobile office in order to improve service delivery in her constituency.

Hon. Begumisa will be moving with her mobile office from village to village in Sembabule with an aim of bringing efficient services to her voters.

Begumisa says despite owning a permanent office located in Sembabule town, she found it important to come up with a mobile one since most constituents cannot access the former due to the long distances and high transport costs they would incur.

“Sembabule districts has 17 sub counties and most of them are far away from each other which means services are not well delivered to our people. Thats why I decided to get a Mobile Office that shall enable me reach out to my people. By using a mobile office, I will be able to listen to the problems of my voters and solve some of them on ground. The issues which shall require me to present them in Parliament I will do so,” the legislator noted.

” I have been receiving a lot of calls from different people, they tell me about their problems but sometimes, I take long to respond since I have been failing to reach out to them physically. But with this mobile office, I’m sure, I will be able to solve all those minor problems by myself and on time.”

Begumisa added that in case she is caught up by Parliamentary duties outside her constituency, she will delegate her assistants to serve her people using the mobile office.

“It will always be business as usual even at times when I’m out of the district.”

The people of Sembabule lauded MP Begumisa for coming up with such a brilliant idea saying, it will help her to serve them better.

Begumisa’s state of the art mobile office is fully furnished and can accommodate a good number of people like the usual office.

The moving office also has a bed where you can rest in case it gets late yet your far away from home, it also has a toilet and a kitchen

Its strong lighting system is powered by solar energy.