By Everest Mukiibi

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija is unhappy with the delayed completion of the UGX 22.8Bn Water Project in Kagadi district.

Speaking at the commissioning of River Falls lodge in Paacwa Town council Kagadi district, Kasaija wondered why the project had delayed yet the Ministry of finance released enough funds to cater for the project.

In December 2018, the Ministry of Water and Environment embarked on the construction of a gravity water flow project to benefit residents in Kagadi, Muhorro, Kyenzige and Ruteete town councils. The contract was awarded to Samcrete Engineers and Contractors’ Construction Company limited.

The construction works funded by African Development Bank-ADB through the Water Supply and Sanitation Program Phase II (WSSP II) was expected to be completed in one year.

However, over three years after the contract was awarded, residents are yet to benefit from the project. The Member of Parliament for Buyaga East constituency Eric Musana says the delayed completion of Kagadi water project will affect government programs especially parish development model.

Minister Kasaija ordered the Kagadi district chairperson and members of parliament to follow up the matter and make sure the people of Kagadi get safe drinking water before the end of this financial year.

Once completed, the project is expected to enhance the provision of water supply and sanitation facilities to over 90,000 households in Kagadi, Muhorro, Ruteete and Kyenzige town councils.

Last month, Eng. John Twinomujuni the commissioner of Urban Water and Sewerage Services under the Ministry of Water and Environment tasked the contractor to complete the project in April this year.

He said failure to beat the last deadline; the government would terminate the contract because the government paid the contractor about 16 Billion shillings (82%) out of the agreed 22 billion shillings.