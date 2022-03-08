The Commandant of Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Center (URDCC), Brig Peter Gaetano Omola, flagged off a total of 105 UPDF personnel to participate in Exercise Justified Accord 2022 at Isiolo in Kenya.

Exercise Justified Accord is being conducted in Kenya by U.S. Southern European Task Force – Africa (SETAF-AF) with the objective to build readiness, increase multinational interoperability in support of Crisis Response and Counter Terrorism Operations, and to prepare regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions.

In this exercise, Uganda has sent a Contingent of 105 UPDF Officers and Militants under the Command of Col Milton Katarinyeba who also deputizes the exercise Force Commander. The Ugandan Contingent is comprised of a planning cell, one complete Level 2 Hospital with the requisite staffing, plus elements from the Infantry, Engineering and Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC).

Apart from the U.S, United Kingdom and The Netherlands, regional partners in the exercise include; Kenya, Djibouti, Rwanda, Tanzania, Botswana and Mozambique.

While flagging off the Ugandan Contingent, Brig Omola urged the UPDF participants to raise Uganda’s flag high in this exercise, by exhibiting professionalism, good discipline, teamwork, dedication and cooperation with participants troop contributing countries.