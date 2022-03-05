Police at Kyambogo are investigating a suspected suicide by Brian Wetaka, a former student of Kyambogo University.

Wetaka, a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Kyambogo University, allegedly committed suicide on Friday.

The deceased graduated in 2019 and was a resident of Ntinda, a Kampala city suburb.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says the incident happened yesterday (4, March, 2022) in Kyambogo University at the Engineering Building at around 8am .

“The police were informed about the incident by a private security guard, who guards the building, and officers responded. At the scene, the body was removed and taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for a post mortem. Our scene of crime investigators were also able to recover a suspected suicide note with wordings ‘I have decided to end my life because of stress’,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Saturday.

” It has been exhibited and our experts are analysing it.”

Owoyesigyire further noted that currently , the exact cause of the suicide is not known and investigations are still ongoing.

” Details will be availed to you as soon as possible we get more information.”