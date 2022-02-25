Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) bosses are in a spot of bother following Lands minister Sam Mayanja exposing a racket of scammers causing billions of shilling losses in compensation.

The latest is the compensation scam involving more than Ugx28 billion, however, the blind eye turned by top bosses leaves many questions than answers.

The minister, after thorough analysis of transactions concluded that there must be a plot to defraud government involving top honchos at the transmission agency.

The case in point is the forgery of land titles in the route of the soon-to-be constructed 132 kilovolt (KV) transmission line from Namanve to Luzira. When one of the board members raised the red flag, it took the board chairman himself to shut her down. Sources say, she has not said a thing since.

However, the anomaly created room for compensation on land that has been found to be actually owned by government.

At UECTL, it could be true the fish starts rotting from its head. The Managing director, George Rwabajungu as well as Mr William Nkemba, the manager project implementation, have been looked at as the main beneficiaries of these scams.

This is one reason insider revelations show that the bosses should step aside to leave room for the probe.

It is said that the duo are involved in the scams but, are being shielded by Peter Ucanda, UETCL board chairman.

“With these serious multiple disciplinary and criminal issues against them, they (Rwabajungu and Nkemba) should not be in office,” the insider source said.

The duo allegedly connived with Project Affected Persons (PAPs) to force government to pay for infrastructure and land that is non-existent or exaggerated prices.

With already sh8 billion spent indiscreetly, it raised dust that the bosses did not flag the matter, which on the face of it seems to be failure to do due diligence.

It took Lands minister Mayanja to burst the cartel and pointed out that UETCL officials could be involved in the fraudulent procurement processes of the title deeds which regrettably had no stamp duty paid.

Background

Five years ago in 2016, Ms Sarah Irumba Muhumuza, another board member of th agency had flagged the matter after observing something wasn’t sitting well, on visiting the Luzira-Namanve route and found out it was a wetland.

Instead of appreciating Ms Muhumuza, for raising the red flag, it is said Ucanda attacked her since some UETCL technocrats in collusion with a consultant and alleged Project Affected Persons (PAPs) had wanted to claim Shs28 billion.

“The key culprits are Rwabajungu and Nkemba but still went ahead to push on for the deal to go through. They need to step aside and be investigated.”

Last July, UETCL board has resolved to suspend Nkemba along with company secretary Georgina Musisi but the chairman Ucanda came out to cover for them. He reportedly asked the board to review the suspension of Nkemba and instead give him a warning, which left the Board members and staff at UETCL in shock given the fact that the accusation against them were very serious.

RWABAJUNGU IN TROUBLE

UECTL is a big budget agency and Rwabajungu has unfortunately faced scrutiny at other turns. For example, he has been before accused of masterminding a financial loss of Shs 8 billion between 2017 and 2019 when he didn’t declare interest got on compensation funds deposited in Stanbic bank. At the time Rwabajungu was the finance manager.

According to documents, when the ministry of Energy transfers funds for compensation to UETCL, they are deposited on a commercial bank account authorized by the board. These funds attract interest and the board had never been informed of this income, and is not reflected in UETCL’s audited accounts and the board does not know what budget lines have been affected by these interest funds and who approves it.

Prior to March 2017, the interest on the project’s account was 3% on the daily running balance on the account. UETCL negotiated with Stanbic bank to increase the interest and in a letter dated March 2017, Stanbic communicated to Rwabajungu increasing the interest from 6% to 8%.

The issue at hand that was brought out by the external auditors appointed by the Auditor General is that the interest of 8% was never affected to date. The actual interest affected was 3% instead of 8% causing a financial loss of Shs 8.08 billion between March 2017 and September 2019 when the external auditors unearthed this anomaly.

Nkemba too not spared, Mukono north substation haunts them

Not long ago, the board had faulted Nkemba for double compensation of PAPs for the Mukono North substation.

The story there is that UETCL acquired 15 acres of land from National Forestry Authority (NFA) for the substation and in so doing compensated PAPs for their trees affected under Kampala Metropolitan project.

However, the board accuses Nkemba of approving double payment for the same PAPs under the Industrial Parks project.

“The matter is in court but UETCL has strong evidence against claimants. However, there is fear the case might be bungled up if Nkemba stays in office,” says the source.

Fort Portal debacle

Nkemba too, is further accused of causing UETCL a financial loss of Shs 430m during the construction of the Fort Portal 220kv substation site.

Besides UETCL acquiring six acres of land for this substation, Nkemba authorised the payment for structures and land outside the substation site.

They include over four acres valued over Shs 200m, a residential house valued at Shs 200m and trees worth Shs 30m

“What’s more, of the 4 acres of land paid for, internal audit confirmed the existence of only 2.75 acres,” says the source.

Later, the UETCL board recommended disciplinary action against Nkemba and Edward Muteesa, the principal officer (social aspects) in charge of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP).

In the turn of events, it is said that the minute in the board records went missing. Sources say Nkemba has mastered the art of manipulating such records.