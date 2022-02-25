The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Frank Tumwebaze has directed district veterinary Officers to introduce penalties for people moving unauthorized animals.

The minister said these are the people who were responsible for moving animals disease from one place to another.

Tumwebaze together with the Minister of State for Animal Industry, Col Bright Rwamirama on Friday dispatched another 608,000 doses of FMD vaccines and other equipment to Districts Veterinary Officers.

Last year, the Minister also handed over 500,000 FMD vaccine doses to District Veterinary Officers (DVOs) during a function organized at the National Animal Disease Diagnostic and Epidemiology Centre (NADDEC) in Entebbe.

The virus causes a high fever for two to three days, followed by blisters inside the mouth and on the feet that may rupture and cause lameness.

It has affected districts such as Rakai, Sembabule, Lyantonde, Kyotera, Gomba, Kiruhura and Mbarara. Others are Isingiro, Ibanda, Kamwenge, Bulambuli, Kazo, among others.