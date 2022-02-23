By Everest Mukiibi

The Vice President of Uganda Rt Hon Jessica Alupo has said parishes will receive Shs17m each not Shs100m in the the first phase of Parish Development Model initiative.

Maj (rtd) Alupo said this is so because the model is being kickstarted in the middle of the budget year of 2021-22.

The Vice President made the revelation while addressing a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala. She said that the government has accepted to launch the role out of the parish model this weekend Saturday at Kibuku Primary School in Kibuku district.

She noted that unlike the earlier communication that government has instituted Shs100m per parish, it has been changed basing on the approved budget from Parliament.

she added that this setback is because of the timing saying that Uganda is almost in the middle of the budget so it’s impossible to allocate a full amount as earlier communicated.

However, Alupo warnee that unlike other poverty alleviation programs where people have swindled the funds, the ICT ministry has developed an application to tress the progress of the project.

In a related development, the Minister of Local government Hon Raphael Magyezi dismissed allegations that there is duplication of projects leading to misuse of taxpayers’ money citing EMYOOGA and the parish model saying that the two are different. He said EMYOOGA is targeting sectors while the parish model is broad based.