Police in Kabale District has registered a single fatal accident that claimed the life of one of their own officer.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident involved a motorcycle registration number UP 7325 YAMAHA blue in colour ridden by Police Constable Didas Natwijuka, 36, attached to Ntungamo minerals protection unit.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,the deceased allegedly overturned and died instantly Monday evening at Kaharo village along Kabale Mbarara highway.

At the time of accident, Natwijuka was traveling from Kabale heading back to his work station.

“Police was notified, scene was visited, body was taken to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem and motorcycle reg no.UP7325 parked at Kabale police yard pending IOV inspection.” Elly Maate said in a comment.