By Everest Mukiibi

A father in Nakaseke district has hacked his two daughters to death in a suspected domestic wrangle.

Dan Mutuba, a Boda boda rider and resident of Kyangatto Kalagala village in Kasangombe sub-county is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter, Diana Namakula and her 8-year-old sibling Daniella Nabukalu.

Tom Ssenfuma the Kasangombe sub-county LC V councillor explains that Mutuba attacked the children who were living with their grandmother, Norah Mbekeka at around 9 pm on Monday night and hacked them to death with a machete. Ssenfuma explains that the two minors were sharing a bedroom with two others but Mutuba only targeted the duo.

A 12-year-old girl said that she was returning from the kitchen when she saw a man with a torch standing near the house but she couldn’t identify him easily and ran back to notify her elder sister.

She says that on returning inside the house, they found traces of blood from the bedroom only to see the duo’s lifeless bodies lying on the bed.

She says that the suspect also stole a phone from the victims’ grandmother who was bedridden and used for light before he dumped it in the garden. The deceased’s brother, Herbert Katamba, says that one of the children identified Mutuba and informed the others who alerted their neighbours.

Katamba says that Mutuba has been issuing deaths threats against the children and their mother over a suspected domestic wrangle. He explains that the wrangle stemmed from reports that followed the breakup between the suspect and the minors’ mother, she went on to date another man following her return from abroad.

It is reported that Mutuba also denied fathering the children and asked the mother to take them with her. Betty Nagadya, the mother of the two girls who lives in Semuto town council fainted upon receiving news about the murder of her daughters.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Region Police Spokesperson, says that the Police picked the deceased’s bodies and transferred them to Nakaseke hospital for postmortem. Ssemwogerere says that they have already arrested Mutuba for murder.