Deputy Speaker Anita Among has tasked the Ministry of Health to reign in on the District Health Officer (DHO), Namutumba over failure to take action following a mysterious disease that is killing children in the district.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the DHO exhibited what she termed as a laissez-faire mode of operation saying, “We do not want these kind of civil servants.”

In a plenary sitting on Thursday, 17 February 2022, Busiiki County MP, Hon Paul Akamba, raised concerns of the strange disease that is attacking children aged below 12, which causes them to become anemic.

He said over 70 children have died from the disease within the last month, adding that doctors in the district are not aware on how to tackle the problem.

“The children cough or pass out blood for two days and end up dying. I am afraid that this strange disease might spread over to the entire country. Madam Speaker, I seek for your indulgence on that matter,” said Akamba.

Responding to the matter, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, told the House that Akamba had reported the matter to the DHO, but he did not take any steps to check it out.

“When I spoke to the DHO, he asked me if I was sure that children were dying. But the Mayor, Sub-County Chairperson and District Chairperson of Namutumba confirmed that there is a strange disease killing children,” said Baryomunsi.

He added that Namutumba Sub-county Chairperson confirmed the death of 10 children from the disease, and that of 10 children referred to Mbale, seven have died of the disease.

“I talked to the Minister for Health and she said she had not received a report from the district. She is going to link with the DHO and send her team and will give a report to the House next Tuesday,” said Dr Baryomunsi.

He also told the House that action will be taken against the DHO, as per the Deputy Speaker’s directive.