Trusted sources within the corridors of Parliament have revealed that a section of Members of Parliament has finalized a plot to remove the Mityana Municipality lawmaker Francis Zaake from his role as Commissioner of Parliament.

Zaake is one of the top members of National Unity Platform (NUP) and a very close associate of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the leader of Uganda’s main opposition political party.

It’s alleged that the movers of the motion are tired of Zaake’s increasing gross incompetence, misconduct and disrespect, which is contrary to the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure and Administration of Parliament Act, 2005.

Among the evidence highlighted in the motion is that Zaake has increasingly disrespected the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, using his social media channels.

Sources allude that the outrageous disrespect by Zaake started when Among made a joke in one of the plenaries that despite the allegations that Zaake was tortured, it did not break his spirit to win the Sprinter race in the recent East African Community games in Arusha.

Unfortunately, Zaake was not happy with Among’s joke, instead he called her a hypocrite and non intellectual who failed to defend him over his claims of torture.

“To my consternation, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament while presiding over a session of parliament controverted the finding of High Court in Suit No. 85 of 2020 that I was tortured by sarcastically stating with the utmost level of recklessness that though tortured, Won a medal in E. A @Parliament_Ug games. The utter bunkum emanating from her dishonest lips was only intended to mock and break me down, this is idiocy! Parliament deserves better, how a person of her calibre lack intelligential prowess to appreciate that healing is a natural phenomenon! The loose cannon in her couldn’t contemplate the duty that her office owes members and the country at large, disturbingly she ejaculated while presiding over a session to condemn torture, aah! How hypocritical, shame upon you!” read Zaake’s Twitter threads posted on 9th February 2022.

According to Rule 110 of the Rules of Procedure, a Member of the Commission, other than the Speaker or the Leader of Government Business, Leader of the Opposition or the Minister of finance may be removed from office by Parliament for; (a) incompetence; (b) misconduct; (c) insanity; or (d) inability to perform the functions of his or her office arising from infirmity of body or mind.

Sources say that the motion for a resolution of Parliament is expected to be tabled for debate under Rule 110 of the Rules of Procedure and Section 5 of the Administration of Parliament Act and it’s on today’s order paper.

Martin Ojara Mapenduzi the Bardege-Layibi Division lawmaker is spearheading the move and will be expected to table the motion before the floor of the House while Amolatar Woman MP Agnes Atim Apea, Soroti West MP Jonathan Ebwalu and Busia Municipality MP Geoffrey Macho are expected to second it.

According to sub-rule 2, a Motion for a resolution for the removal of a Commissioner is initiated by a notice in writing to the Clerk, signed by not less than one-third of all the voting Members of Parliament, indicating their intention for moving the Motion for the removal. And under sub-rule 6, a Commissioner shall be removed upon the vote of at least half of all voting Members of Parliament.