By Everest Mukiibi

Scientists from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) are in advanced stages of developing a vaccine for Covid-19.

Accompanied by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, UVRI scientists said they are to kick start clinical trials on animals, a process that precedes testing of the vaccine on human beings.

The Assistant Director Research at UVRI Dr Jennifer Serwanga, said they have reached at the level where to have the product showing results that the virus can be inactivated without affecting people’s health.

Minister Musenero and her team made these revelations while appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs chaired by Hon Jesca Ababiku.

Ms Serwanga said , “The next stage is purification to remove all chemicals then to animal trials then we move to human trials.”

She said that the process that started in 2021 has drawn scientists from different organisations and assured legislators that the vaccine once manufactured will be of good quality.

Serwanga added that the process has however, faced challenges and delays accruing from restrictions on the sale of reagents and equipment used in the manufacture of vaccines to African markets.

The chairperson of the committee Ababiku also tasked the ministry of science and Technology to inform the country on when will the Uganda Covid -19 vaccine will be on market .