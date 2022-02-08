By Everest Mukiibi

Residents of Kabogwe village in Nakaseke district are living in fear following threats from land grabbers who promised to forcefully evict them by hook or crook.

These now move holding protective materials like stones, sticks and pangas in case of an attack.

It is alleged that a one rich man only identified as Kamuntu always sends a group of people to destroy residents’ plantations during the night.

Some of the residents who spoke to watchdog Uganda have stated that apart from Kamuntu destroying their plantations, he also wants to forcefully evict them from their ancestral land where they have lived all their lives.

Vincent Ssesanga l, one of the leaders from Kabogwe said the land in question belongs to the public therefore no one has the right to evict people and own it.

Meanwhile Lawyer Richard Lumu who doubles as the Mityana south Member of Parliament has advised citizens to keep all their land titles close in order to be safe.

Moving forward, Nakaseke south legislator Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssemakula has also vowed not to allow anyone to steal his People’s land.

The issue of land evictions, grabbing and illegal change of titles is rampant in Uganda especially in Buganda hence leaving many homeless.