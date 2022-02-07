It is still a sombre mood at Makerere University, the East African oldest institution, as police engages in scuffle with students protesting against online lectures.

The university hill is awash with red gowns and police fatigue, while “wewee wewee” slogans are the common songs of the day, in all corners.

Students are in higher gear, protesting against online lectures, which according to the guild leadership have done them more harm than good.

Earlier in the morning, police sealed off major hot spots and arrested students, who were protesting against the university blended system of teaching.

Yesterday, Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe through his twitter handle denounced the guild leadership of Shamim Nambasa and her ministers.

He underlined his awareness of what he termed ‘Misleading information’ by the students guild to dupe all students into returning to campus for physical lectures on February 7th, 2022.

“We have noted misleading messages originating from @MakGuild leadership regarding the opening of the university. All students and stakeholders are advised that the first semester will open in a staggered manner and using blended methods of teaching and learning,” reads part of Nawangwe’s tweet.

He also shared a new calendar for the 2022 academic year, which students must follow without fail. According to the calendar, the university will take a trajectory of a blended learning system, with freshers accorded priority, while the rest study online.

Students reacted to Nawangwe’s tweet with anger and frustration, which explains today’s scenes.

Trusted sources from students revealed that learners are detesting Nawangwe’s decision of going ahead with blended learning, yet president Yoweri Museveni fully reopened the economy.

They also decried doing exams for course units they are not taught, a scenario they say is brought about by online lectures, and paying a colossal amount of functional fees which they dont fully utilize.

See photos: