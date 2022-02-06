President Yoweri Museveni has lifted the curfew on all bodabodas starting from tomorrow (Monday) at 6pm.

The President made the announcement during the Tarehe Sita celebrations in Mbale on Sunday.

“Boda Bodas are saying when will this man open us? I, therefore, announce that effective tomorrow, you go and work. I know some of them are thieves, others murderers, but we will use another measure – digital monitors not restrictions,” Museveni said.

He added that government is going to introduce digital monitors in motorcycles and cars at individual cost as one way of dealing with crimes committed by some riders and drivers.

” We want to end the crime of using motorcycles and vehicles. The digital monitors will be deployed in the next six months.”

During his end of year national address to Ugandans, Museveni fully reopened the economy but maintained that Boda bodas shouldn’t operate beyond 7pm.

“The lifting of the curfew is for everybody apart from the boda bodas. Bodas will continue following the curfew of 7 PM,” Museveni noted recently.