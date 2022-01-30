State House has revealed why it stopped upcountry journalists from covering President Yoweri Museveni’s functions in their areas.

Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary says the exclusion is due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I have seen concerns by upcountry reporters on being excluded from coverage of the President’s functions there. Please, note that the exclusion is due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Kirunda tweeted on Saturday.

He added that currently, only Presidential Press Unit (PPU) journalists are covering the functions.