The Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veteran Affairs – MSD(VA) Hon Oleru Huda Abason on Saturday observed that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has evolved from a bush army to a modern and professional army.

Hon. Oleru made the remark at Bulambuli district headquarters while officiating at the launch of the 41st Tarehe Sita Anniversary Civil Military activities in Bulambuli.

The minister noted that UPDF is now a professional army based on its involvement in international peace missions, recruitment requirements, consideration of Veteran Affairs, and cost-effective implementation of infrastructural projects like buildings, among others.

Speaking at the same function, the Resident District Commissioner for Bulambuli district Mr. Stanley Bayole recognized the role of UPDF in pacifying the country and called for further Cooperation between UPDF and the people, to sustain transformation.

The LCV chairperson for Bulambuli Ms Annet Nandudu lauded government for support development projects in the area despite the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

The district Tarehe Sita Anniversary Civil Military activities launch was also attended by representatives from local councils and religious leaders, among others.

Hon Oleru also planted a tree at the district headquarters as a symbolic gesture to fulfill the requirements of securing the environment as a role of UPDF which is indicated in the 1995 Uganda Constitution.

UPDF will participate in minor civil works and health outreach community engagements in Bulambuli through the Defence Forces Week.