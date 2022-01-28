There is excitement and jolly mood among Ugandans following Rwanda’s announcement that it shall be reopening its Gatuna border with Uganda on 31st January, 2022.

Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda in 2019 following souring relations between the two countries.

According to the statement released by Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government of Uganda has made commitments to address diplomacy issues raised by Rwanda thus the need to reopen Gatuna border to show that the two countries are moving on the same page.

“Following the visit of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on the 22nd of January 2022, the government of Rwanda has taken note that there’s a process to solve issues raised by Rwanda,as well as commitment made by the Government of Uganda to address the remaining obstacles, ” Reads the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“In this regard and in line with the communique of the 4th Quadripartite Summit held at Gatuna/Katuna on 21st February, 2020, the government of Rwanda wishes to inform the public that the Gatuna border post between Rwanda and Uganda will be reopened from 31st January, 2022.”

Judith Atukwase says that before the border was closed she used to run a hotel but ever since it was closed three years ago she has been suffering as she is now doing causal work in the town like winnowing.

Jackson Muganizi, a resident of the Uganda-Rwanda border of Kibanda parish in Kamwezi sub county, Rukiga district says the news about re-opening is highly welcome, but Rwandan government should consider compensating families of Ugandans whose relatives were shot dead by its security forces.

Kellen Tibehendegwa says that she used to get close to Ugx10 million per year as rent for her 3 houses but since the border was closed she has not been getting any revenue as all the people that were renting her houses had gone back to Rwanda.

Elvis Byonanebye Nzeirwe, the Katuna Town Council, LCIII Chairperson says that the reopening of Gatuna border will be a relief to them as they have been losing a lot of revenue before the border was close they used to get Ugx 400m from revenue but now they have been collecting Ugx 1.5 million since the border was closed.

Nzeirwe asked government to come out and help the traders by providing relief funds to them if the business at the border is to boom again.

He also says that the infrastructure like the Kabale –Katuna highway is in sorry state as between Kyonyo and Mayengo in Katuna town council, the road has developed cracks. He called on UNRA to work on it.

Nelson Nshangabasheija, the Kabale LC5 chairman could not hide his excitement following news of the border re opening saying that this is what they have been praying for and God has finally answered their prayers.

“We want to thank President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for resolving the border matters as brothers.I call on our local people now to prepare and begin trade to and from Rwanda freely we pray the borders remain open forever ad may the togetherness of Uganda and Rwanda stay forever,”said Nshangabasheija.

Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro LC5 Boss says that the reopening of the border is relief to the business community and local population in both countries.

” We thank God that after opening the economy and eventually the border opens also it’s a double blessing.”