Dr Miria Matembe has resigned from her position as Chairperson of Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU).

In a 25th January, 2022 letter to Robert Ssmpala, CCEDU’s Secretary to the Board, Matembe said ever since the coalition was indefinitely suspended by the NGO Bureau in August 2021, CCEDU under her leadership has taken several practical steps to respond to the issues as raised with the hope that government would lift the suspension but in vain.

“Along the way, it appears that CCEDU’s continued suspension in not and was never about the alleged compliance issues as stipulated in the correspondence with the NGO Bureau. In my own understanding, I realise that CCEDU’s indefinite suspension was and continues to be as a result of my personal political beliefs. I have been seized with useful information to the effect that this non conclusive response from both the NGO Bureau and the Electoral Commission our line partner institution is because of my political standing in the midst of the current political environment,” the former ethics minister stated.

Matembe further revealed that it was wise for her to step down rather than letting over 1,000 members of the organization suffer because of her political thoughts.

” Since my assumption of office as Chairperson, it has been clear that government has found it difficult to collaborate with the coalition to the extent that CCEDU was eveb denied accreditation to observe the 2021 general elections, an activity that is central to the organization’s mandate.”

” In line with Article 20 (a) of CCEDU’s constitution, I therefore tender my resignation from the position of Chairperson with immediate effect. It is my hope that this possibly pave way for a reopening of the organization.”

Dr Matembe has been CCEDU Chairperson since 2019.