A 20 years old student has hanged himself after his parents told him they will not be able to afford paying for him University tuition fees.

Yafesi Twikirize, had completed Senior six in 2021 and he had hoped that he would proceed to University. The deceased is a resident of Kinanura village,Noozi parish,Rwamucucu subcounty in Rukiga District.

However, the parents informed him that they lacked money for university education but could only afford sending him to a technical school.

This reportedly angered Twikirize and was on Thursday morning found hanging on a tree about 5 meters away from their house.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police Spokesperson told our reporter that the body has been examined by police and handed over to the parents for burial.