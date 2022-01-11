The Uganda Land Commission (ULC) Chairperson Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki has been charged with abuse of office and obstruction of a search.

Nyakaisiki was jointly charged with three police officers attached to ULC by the Anti-Corruption Court’s Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro on Tuesday. She however, denied the charges.

According to prosecution, Nyakaisiki, PC Anywar Richard, PC Titus Wamono and PC Edward Turyatunga on 4th January 2022 at Uganda Land Commission, Kampala without lawful justification or excuse, willfully obstructed and hindered Mr. Tumukurate Michael, Mr. Zakaria Tiberindwa and Superintendent of Police Noreen Akello all from the Inspectorate of Government from carrying out a search in the office of Chairperson Uganda Land Commission while they were acting in the exercise of powers conferred by the Inspectorate of Government Act, 2002.

Contrary to Sections 11 (1) and (2) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009. Hon. Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, PC Anywar Richard, PC Titus Wamono and PC Edward Turyatunga while employed as Chairperson Uganda Land Commission and Police Constables respectively, at Kampala, on 4th January 2022 did in abuse of authority of their offices, willfully obstructed and hindered the lawful search of the office of the Chairperson Uganda Land Commission, arbitrary acts prejudicial to the interests of their employer the Government of Uganda and the Inspectorate of Government.

Nyakaisiki is currently under investigation by the IGG on alleged corruption-related incidences happening at the commission.