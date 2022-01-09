Former Bushenyi-Ishaka Member of Parliament Gordon Arinda K. ‘Cowboy’ has passed on.

Arinda who was a legislator in the 10th Parliament died of Covid-19, according to Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa.

He breathed his last from Mbarara Referral Hospital on Sunday evening.

“Rest in Peace my brother Gordon. When I went to see you at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday I didn’t know COVID would take you. We prayed and thanked God for having defeated the devil not knowing it was meant to take you today evening. So so sad,” Tayebwa, who is also the Ruhinda North County MP tweeted.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has also mourned Arinda saying he will be remembered for his dedication in serving his people and country.

“My sympathies to the family and friends of Hon. Arinda Gordon Cowboy, May his Soul find eternal rest. We shall remember you for your dedication in serving your people and Country in the 10th Parliament,” Among said.